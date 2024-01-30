Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEAR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

NYSEARCA YEAR remained flat at $50.52 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

