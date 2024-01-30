Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,994. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

