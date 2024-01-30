Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,733,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.61.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,007,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,635,391,040.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $67,500,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,007,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,635,391,040.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,960,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

