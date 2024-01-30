Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

USTB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. 23,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $49.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

