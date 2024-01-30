Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 142.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

BSMO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,093. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0481 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

