Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,018 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $92.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,830. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $68.69 and a 52-week high of $92.34.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

