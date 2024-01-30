Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $162.39 and last traded at $162.26, with a volume of 495314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.14.
The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.13.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
