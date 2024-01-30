Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,555,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 1,910,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 648.1 days.
Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MAPGF remained flat at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
About Mapletree Logistics Trust
