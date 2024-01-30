Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.62. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

