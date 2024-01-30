Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.69-3.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.015-1.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.83.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

MANH stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.98 and its 200-day moving average is $205.46. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $126.74 and a 12 month high of $230.61. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 17.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,418,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 142.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.