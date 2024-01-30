Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 792,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.77. 29,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,474. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $178.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter. Maiden had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 25.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 58.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Maiden by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

