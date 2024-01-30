M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,429. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

