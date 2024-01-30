M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 65 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $425.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,537,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,000,652. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.85 and a 200-day moving average of $381.30. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $285.19 and a 12 month high of $429.85.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

