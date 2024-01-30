M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 261 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $602.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $561.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $636.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KGI Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

