M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $287.73. 4,031,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,773. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.86. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.65 and a 12 month high of $289.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total value of $2,072,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile



Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

