M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 2,997 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 6.5% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.0% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 18.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 1,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMT traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.81. 1,550,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,799. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.77. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.