M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XYL traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

