M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,359 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 2.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 988,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,103. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

