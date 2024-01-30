M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.8% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,089. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $98.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

