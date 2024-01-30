M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $226.35. 298,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,240. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

