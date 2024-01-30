M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,727. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.