M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 838,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,205. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.