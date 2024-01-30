M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,641 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned 1.67% of Kellanova worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Kellanova by 491.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $4,254,104.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,820,136 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,215,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $72.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.