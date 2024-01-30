M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.44. 254,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,116. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameriprise Financial

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.