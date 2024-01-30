M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,374,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.7% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,402,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 717,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. 565,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

