M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 3,012 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $140.57. 2,241,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,296,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.67. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

