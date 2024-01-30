M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 2,485 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.03. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $212.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

