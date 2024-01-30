Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $598.70 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

