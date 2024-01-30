Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total transaction of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LULU traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.90. 668,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,365. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $480.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.20. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $520.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

