Loom Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.74 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0883 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $107.65 million and $6.74 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

