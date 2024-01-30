Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (LZRFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. Localiza Rent a Car has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $16.32.
About Localiza Rent a Car
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Localiza Rent a Car
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Humana EPS shocker. Are Medicare Advantage plans in jeopardy?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Celsius stock finally cools off…analysts warm up to it
Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.