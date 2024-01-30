LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

LL Flooring Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.02. LL Flooring has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,062,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 385,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

