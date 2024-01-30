Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 657,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

NASDAQ LNW traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.63. 163,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $89.02.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the third quarter valued at $565,000. 1060 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,258,000 after acquiring an additional 120,976 shares during the period. CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

