Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Liberty Latin America Price Performance
NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 329,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
