Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Up 13.9% in January

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 329,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.