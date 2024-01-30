LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

LG Display Price Performance

NYSE:LPL opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. LG Display has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

About LG Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in LG Display by 39.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

