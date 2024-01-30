LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
LG Display Price Performance
NYSE:LPL opened at $4.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. LG Display has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.68.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 22.07% and a negative return on equity of 45.72%. On average, research analysts expect that LG Display will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of LG Display
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.