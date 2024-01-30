LCM Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

