LCM Capital Management Inc Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.06. The company had a trading volume of 330,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,186. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.