LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $693.81. 153,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $698.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.27. The company has a market cap of $307.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

