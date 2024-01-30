LCM Capital Management Inc Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 3.8% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. 240,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,516. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $73.25 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.