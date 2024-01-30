LCM Capital Management Inc Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $16.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $866.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,828. The company has a market cap of $341.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $733.01 and a 200-day moving average of $673.37. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $883.42.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

