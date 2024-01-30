LCM Capital Management Inc Has $1.36 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after purchasing an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.01. 1,353,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,865,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $281.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

