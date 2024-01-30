LCM Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $201,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 13.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.03. 223,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,958. The company has a market cap of $226.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

