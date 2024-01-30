LCM Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.27. 1,558,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,790,777. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

