Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ) Short Interest Update

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 983,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Lazard Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. Lazard has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

