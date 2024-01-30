Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Down 8.4% in January

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after buying an additional 668,203 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:LRMR traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,934. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

