Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Shares of LRCX opened at $845.80 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $759.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.84.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $7,703,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

