Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,333,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 2,048,076 shares.The stock last traded at $21.02 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KURA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.71 and a quick ratio of 16.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 47.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.