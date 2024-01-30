Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $26.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.87. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 9,252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

