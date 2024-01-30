Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.57.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $61.48 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,290,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 55.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.