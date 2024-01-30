KOK (KOK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $101,474.81

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $101,474.81 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00017131 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00016296 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,253.65 or 1.00076861 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010944 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00197033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00725804 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $95,827.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

